Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘He is prettier in pink every day!’ – Egan Bernal cements GC lead with Zoncolan move

Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato of Eolo-Kometa ground his way up the steep slopes of Monte Zoncolan on Saturday to claim his maiden career win on Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, a gruelling 205-kilometre ride that began in Cittadella. Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal finished fourth to extend his GC lead.

00:01:20, an hour ago