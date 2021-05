Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘He’s the strongest!’ – Mauro Schmid wins Stage 11 after brilliant tear-up to line

It was a special day for Schmid, as the 21-year-old Swiss took victory in memorable fashion from Alessandro Covi. "He has won a day that will be remembered for a long, long time," declared Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport.

00:01:24, 35 minutes ago