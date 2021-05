Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Highlights: Taco van der Hoorn stuns peloton on Stage 3

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) claimed a sensational win from the breakaway as the familiar faces were denied on Stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia.

