Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘I prepared for 212km’ – Hugh Carthy on shortened Stage 16

“The stage is 212km and I’m focused on 212km. If they want to cancel the stage, they can cancel the stage. I don’t care. I prepared for 212km. I’m ready for the stage.” Hugh Carthy wanted to race the full distance on Stage 16 – but Giro d’Italia organisers elected to cut the stage due to safety concerns.

