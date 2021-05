Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘I’m not thinking about the past’ – Remco Evenepoel on return after crash

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) says he is feeling confident in the bunch and on descents at the Giro d’Italia. Evenepoel suffered a fractured pelvis crashing off a bridge in August.

