Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education - Nippo) and Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) began gesticulating wildly at one another with roughly 69km of the race left.

“Oh, argument, argument!” began Adam Blythe on commentary on Eurosport.

“This always happens in the peloton; you have the EF riders riding on the tide there and the Wanty riders have probably moved up. He [Guerreiro] has probably said: ‘what are you doing? You can see are all in a line, where do you want to go?

As the argument became more heated, Dan Lloyd interjected:

Oh, it is increasing in ferocity!

The argument had knock-on effect for Guerreiro.

“Now it has become even worse,” added Blythe, “the EF rider has become so bothered with this argument that he has not followed his team and he has lost them because he is too busy faffing around having this argument.”

The argument, Lloyd added, was a waste of energy considering the Zoncolan was to come.

It is energy you don’t really need to use.

The dispute soon dissipated as the pair readied themselves for sterner test of their mettle: the Zoncolan.

