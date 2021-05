Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘It is going to make his career’ – reaction to Giacomo Nizzolo's maiden win

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo took a belated first victory on the Giro d’Italia in Verona after coming from distance to power past compatriot Edoardo Affini. Nizzolo is the European and Italian champion, but Dan Lloyd said on the Breakaway that finally winning a Grand Tour stage "made" Nizzolo's career.

00:03:34, an hour ago