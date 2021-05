Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘It is incredible’ – Giacomo Nizzolo’s unorthodox sprint deconstructed

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo took a belated first victory on the Giro d’Italia in Verona after coming from distance to power past compatriot Edoardo Affini in an exciting, if unorthodox, sprint finish to Stage 13. Dan Lloyd deconstructed it during the Breakaway. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:04:33, an hour ago