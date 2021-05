Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘It is not the best image for cycling’ – Dan Martin on ‘still a bit silly’ UCI rule

Dan Martin said that riders discarding food wrappers at the Giro is a bad look for the sport. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider says it is not a “good example for the kids at home”. The subject emerged after Martin had tweeted to say that the sport had become “weight obsessed”.

00:01:29, 20 minutes ago