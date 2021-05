Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - 'It's brilliant' – Bradley Wiggins on Victor Campenaerts and Qhubeka's charity drive

Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) finally conquered a Grand Tour stage as he saw off Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Fenix) in a rain-soaked finale on Stage 15 at the Giro d’Italia.

00:01:13, 26 minutes ago