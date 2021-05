Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Mikel Landa attacks to ‘start party’ for GC favourites

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) made a dart inside the final three kilometres on Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia, forcing the fancied GC contenders to make a decision. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:06, an hour ago