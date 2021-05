Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘My goal was to be second’ – Giacomo Nizzolo after finally securing Giro stage win

Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) joked that the key to his first stage win at the Giro was his intention to finish second. The European and Italian champion Nizzolo past compatriot Edoardo Affini (Team Jumbo–Visma) to claim a first win after 11 second-placed finishes at his home race.

00:01:14, 33 minutes ago