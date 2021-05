Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Sean Kelly hails 'unbeatable' Caleb Ewan after Stage 5

Caleb Ewan stormed to victory in Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia and Sean Kelly was full of praise for the Australian. Ewan edged out Giacomo Nizzolo in the final push to pick up his first win and Kelly

00:01:19, an hour ago