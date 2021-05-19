Cycling Giro d'Italia | Stage 11 11:35-16:45

Is it really going to come down to seconds? - Bernal and Evenepoel have surprise spring

It’s not often you see the two GC favourites scrapping over bonus seconds on an intermediate sprint with two weeks remaining of a Grand Tour.

But that’s exactly what happened on Stage 10 as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) duked it out with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) with 19 kilometres remaining of the run from L’Aquila to Foligno.

With Deceuninck at the front of the pack, the Belgian spotted a chance to sneak some time in the race for the maglia rosa. Unfortunately for Evenepoel, so did Bernal and Ineos.

‘It was a lot of energy to use’ – Was Bernal v Evenepoel sprint wise?

Bernal grabbed the wheel of teammate Filippo Ganna and the pair quickly opened up a gap at the front, only for Evenepoel to reel them back in and burst clear with some impressive acceleration.

Realising the danger, with three bonus seconds up for grabs for the winner, Ineos domestique Jhonatan Narvaez charged into action and overhauled them both – leaving Evenepoel and Bernal with two- and one-second bonuses respectively on the line.

The GC rivals shook hands afterwards, with the incident a rare highlight on a day superbly controlled by Bora-Hansgrohe as Peter Sagan took his first victory at this year’s Giro.

Eurosport expert Brian Smith wondered on The Breakaway whether it was an unnecessary move from both riders, with still two tough weeks on the menu in Italy.

“There’s still a long way to go in this Giro d’Italia,” he said.

Is it really going to come down to seconds?

Stage 10 recap - Sagan finally delivers

One week after Bora-Hansgrohe failed to bring back the breakaway when Taco van der Hoorn took his unexpected win, the same team ensured that the same man had no joy from the day’s break before leading their man Peter Sagan to glory in Foligno.

Sagan took the maglia ciclamino from Tim Merlier’s slumped shoulders after Bora distanced the Belgian sprinter on the day’s only categorised climb before the Slovakian showman repaid their faith in him with a solid victory to deny Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).

Highlights: Sagan wins after Bernal v Evenepoel in surprise sprint

Italy’s Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) took a distant third place ahead of compatriot Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal) and Belgium’s Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) in a reduced sprint following the earlier fireworks.

Colombia’s Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) retained the pink jersey but saw Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) creep one second closer in the standings after the Belgian tyro put on a show at the second intermediate sprint inside the final 20km of the 139km stage through Lazio and into Umbria.

Van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) was part of a five-man break alongside the ever-present Swiss schemer Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec), Italian duo Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF) and Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa) and Belgium's Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal).

