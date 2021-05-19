Cycling Giro d'Italia | Ad-Free 10:15-17:00

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) “threw his toys out the pram” and “lost his head a bit” after being distanced on Stage 11 at the Giro d’Italia, according to Eurosport expert Sean Kelly, who also sympathised with the wonderkid.

The Belgian was exposed on the white gravel roads of Tuscany after Ineos Grenadiers had set a fierce tempo on the front, with teammate Joao Almeida initially not dropping back in support of him.

The 21-year-old, who is making his competitive return from a horror crash last year, was visibly angry at being left on his own and was spotted ripping out his communication device.

Stage 11 report: Bernal strengthens grip on pink

The Colombian dropped Emanuel Buchmann on the uphill ramp to the line to strengthen his grip on the pink jersey with an 11th place on the day after some superb work from his Ineos Grenadiers team.

Aleksandr Vlasov leads the others, ahead of both Simon Yates and Hugh Carthy... oh, and the sorry figure of Remco Evenepoel, who shipped over two minutes to Bernal.

Bernal is now 45 seconds clear at the top with British duo Yates and Carthy up onto the top five and Evenepoel dropping to seventh at 2'22".

Here's all the news from today's stage condensed into one story... plus the video below...

