Join us on Friday for live updates of all the action from Stage 7 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia. Tom Owen will be in the saddle for this one.

A Hungarian in pink!

Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) is the new race leader. The 22-year-old, riding his second Giro, is 11 seconds clear of Belgian debutant Evenepoel with Egan Bernal a further five seconds back.

Hugh Carthy, Aleksandr Vlasov and Simon Yates finished together and limited their losses, coming home 29 seconds down on the winner today, and in a group with Hungarian youngster Valter, who wears the pink jersey...

Bernal showing promising signs

The Colombian underlined his form with second place for Ineos and some bonus seconds ahead of Dan Martin and Remco Evenepoel. They came over the line 12 seconds down. Giulio Ciccone took fifth and Damiano Caruso sixth.

Dan Lloyd and Hannah Walker were certainly impressed by Ineos...

Recap: Victory on Stage 6 for Mader

A day after Mikel Landa crashed out, Bahrain-Victorious enjoyed a morale-boosting win through the Swiss prodigy Gino Mader, who held on for a first professional win. He could well also have the blue jersey as well.

