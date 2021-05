Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – 'Strange one' – Train forces breakaway to stop, peloton don’t give time back

The breakaway was forced to stop to let a train through on Stage 10 at the Giro d’Italia – misery that was compounded when the peloton elected to not give the time back. The incident occurred with 88 kilometres remaining on the express route from L’Aquila to Foligno. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:04:36, 13 minutes ago