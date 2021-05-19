The breakaway had to dodge some low-hanging tape in a scary near-miss on Stage 11 at the Giro d’Italia.

An 11-strong group was busy building a healthy advantage of over 12 minutes on the peloton when they rounded a corner to see some tape tied between two trees on part of the race route.

Some riders swerved at the last minute and were fortunate to avoid a collision, while others managed to duck under just in time.

“Flipping heck. That would be a nice shock for the peloton if they’re racing full gas,” said Adam Blythe on Eurosport commentary.

Fortunately, no one crashed and the peloton avoided a repeat when they came through.

