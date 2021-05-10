Cycling Giro d'Italia | Ad-Free 11:00-17:00

'Peter Sagan playing bumper cars' – How the big-name sprinters fared on Stage 2

Stage 2 provided us with a first look at the sprinters who will battle it out over the next month at the Giro d'Italia, with some performing better in the first bunch gallop than others.

While Tim Merlier is nothing like an overnight success, it is nevertheless his first Grand Tour stage win at the first time of asking and this certainly makes him a ‘new’ face in race.

Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe) should be free to continue with his cavalier style after bumping and barging his way into position at the Giro d’Italia, Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins has said . The Slovakian was spotted moving other riders out of his path so he could latch onto the back wheel of teammate Daniel Oss as he geared up for the final sprint on Stage 2.

Sagan, who was not penalised for his moves, finished fifth as Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) won on his Grand Tour debut. The 31-year-old, who won a stage at last year’s race, is one of the favourites for the maglia ciclamino.

“Part and parcel of being a good bike rider is the way you handle yourself, the way you can handle your bike at those speeds,” Wiggins said on The Breakaway on Eurosport.

If it was easy, everyone would be taking part in the sprints.

“Obviously what we don’t like seeing are the crashes that come with it and, sometimes, the repercussions of those crashes.

“I would change the race course and not the riders. They’re going to race like that. It’s like a boxing match – you know two guys are going to try and kill each other.

“You set the environment around it to give them [the riders] the safest thing.”

