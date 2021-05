Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘We could have a shock winner’ – Dan Lloyd tips shock winner on Zoncolan

The pan-flat nature of the opening to Stage 14 could see a surprise winner – that is according to Dan Lloyd. Lloyd was talking on the latest episode of the Breakaway. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:02:07, 38 minutes ago