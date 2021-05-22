Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘We have been here before’ – Fan nearly knocks lone leader Fortunato off his bi

Italy’s Lorenzo Fortunato made a name for himself with a maiden pro win on the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Colombia’s Egan Bernal strengthened his grip on the pink jersey by riding clear of Simon Yates and his GC rivals on the steepest segment of the legendary climb. However, the 25-year-old Eolo–Kometa rider was almost knocked off his bike by a fan towards the end of the ascent of the Zoncolan.

00:01:05, an hour ago