Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘We’ve been more aggressive’ – Ineos chief Dave Brailsford praises the team’s new attacking style

“They enjoy it, they enjoy racing. When you give them a bit of freedom and a bit more opportunity, they’ve got this joy of racing and they get excitement from it,” said Brailsford after Bernal strengthened his grip on the maglia rosa. The Colombian has a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov – but there are many more hard days ahead.

00:02:13, an hour ago