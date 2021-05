Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021: ‘You don’t let eight riders go’ – Brian Smith criticises Bora-Hansgrohe

“Taco van der Hoorn was so, so strong in the end and to pull that off was magnificent. But I go back to the basics – if you’ve got eight riders in a team, you don’t let eight riders go down the road,” said Smith on The Breakaway after Stage 3. Peter Sagan finished third, and second in the bunch sprint, to compound a difficult day for Bora.

00:01:37, 16 minutes ago