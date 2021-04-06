When is the 2021 Giro d'Italia?

The Giro d'Italia starts in Turin on May 8 and runs until the finish in Milan on May 30.

Is the 2021 Giro d’Italia on TV?

Of course it is. Look no further than Eurosport.

So how can I watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia?

Who is riding?

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) will start as favourite for the Giro d’Italia with nearly man Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) back to have another tilt at a title that has so far eluded him.

Remco Evenepoel will celebrate his new five-year deal at Deceuninck–QuickStep by riding for the maglia rosa, although his form is being downplayed by his team. The Belgian insists he is raring to go after fracturing his pelvis at Il Lombardia last August.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe) is also amongst the favourites, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek–Segafredo) is the only defending champion in the field.

And what of defending champion Tao Geohegan Hart? Well, he won’t be in Italy. Ineos have elected to send him to the Tour de France alongside Geraint Thomas and 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz.

Giro d’Italia 2021 stages

May 8, Stage 1: Torino-Torino (8.6km, ITT)

May 9, Stage 2: Stupinigi (Nichelino) - Novara (179km, flat)

May 10, Stage 3: Biella - Canale (190km, hilly)

May 11, Stage 4: Piacenza - Sestola (186km, hilly)

May 12, Stage 5: Modena - Cattolica (175km, flat)

May 13, Stage 6: Grotte di Frasassi - Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) (160km, hilly)

May 14, Stage 7: Notaresco - Termoli (181km, flat)

May 15, Stage 8: Foggia - Guardia Sanframondi (170km, flat)

May 16, Stage 9: Castel di Sangro - Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio) (160km, mountains)

May 17, Stage 10: L’Aquila - Foligno (139km, flat)

May 18, First rest day

May 19, Stage 11: Perugia - Montalcino (Brunello di Montalcino Wine Stage) (162km, hilly)

May 20, Stage 12: Siena - Bagno di Romagna (209km, hilly)

May 21, Stage 13: Ravenna - Verona (198km, flat)

May 22, Stage 14: Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan (204km, mountains)

May 23, Stage 15: Grado - Gorizia (146km, hilly)

May 24, Stage 16: Sacile - Cortina d’Ampezzo (212km, mountains)

May 25, Second rest day

May 26, Stage 17: Canazei - Sega di Ala (193km, mountains)

May 27, Stage 18: Rovereto - Stradella (231km, Stradella)

May 28, Stage 19: Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera (Valsesia) (176km, mountains)

May 29, Stage 20: Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta (164km, mountains)

May 30, Stage 21: Senago - Milano (29.4km, ITT)

Giro d'Italia 2021 odds

Egan Bernal 7/4

Simon Yates 5/1

Remco Evenepoel 5/1

Emanuel Buchmann 8/1

Thibaut Pinot 11/1

Hugh Carthy 12/1

BAR 14/1

