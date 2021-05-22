Giro d'Italia

'Ineos could win all three Grand Tours' - Wiggins after Zoncolan dominance

Bradley Wiggins says Ineos Grenadiers could win all three Grand Tours.

The 2012 Tour de France winner made the claim – while chatting to Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe - on the latest episode of The Breakaway after Egan Bernal pounced on the Zoncolan to tighten his grip on the pink jersey.

Lorenzo Fortunato claimed a maiden pro win on the fearsome Zoncolan as Bernal showed his mettle to ride clear of Simon Yates and his GC rivals on the steepest segment of the legendary climb.

The move left Wiggins so impressed that he backed the team to potentially claim an unprecedented clean sweep of the Grand Tours.

“They [Ineos] were ever-present on that last climb, and the way they set the tempo with their strength in depth [shows] what a strong unit they are,” began Wiggins.

They struggled at the Tour [de France] last year but rectified that with Tao [Geoghegan Hart] at the Giro [in October], and this year, they could potentially win all three Tours.

Adam Blythe suggested that Bernal’s performance could see him force Ineos to change their Tour plans. The Colombian is not currently set to race in France. However, Wiggins thinks that Dave Brailsford will proceed with a Bernal-less Ineos for the second Grand Tour of the year.

I don’t think Dave [Brailsford] will change the plan. I think Geraint Thomas is looking every bit a Tour winner again.

"Dave’s goal has always been to win all three Grand Tours and it set up nicely now for Egan to go away and have a bit of a break, and let Geraint do his thing and try to win a second Tour. And then Bernal can come in at the end of the year and win the Vuelta. That would be a first ever in cycling.”

STAGE 14 RECAP

What a way to pick up your first professional win. Lorenzo Fortunato, a little-known 25-year-old Italian riding for the wildcard Eolo-Kometa team, proved the strongest from an 11-man breakaway to win on one of the toughest mountains in the sport – and in doing so, defied a rampaging Egan Bernal in his wake.

Eleven years after his boss Ivan Basso won on Monte Zoncolan to set up his second triumph in the 2010 Giro d’Italia, Fortunato came of age as he emerged through the mist to win Stage 14 ahead of the experienced Slovenian, Jak Tratnik of Bahrain-Victorious, after what Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch described as “the ride of his life”.

Tratnik, a stage winner in last year’s Giro, was reduced to weaving up the steepest 27% ramps in the final kilometre, crossing the line 26 seconds down on Fortunato, whose face was a picture of pain as he grimaced with the gradient before breaking into a beaming smile as the road levelled out and he secured the win.

Runner-up on the gravel roads to Montalcino, Italy’s Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) took an impressive third place before Bernal, the pink jersey from Ineos Grenadiers, made light work of the challenge by blasting past the remnants of a chasing quartet of escapees to finish fourth.

Bernal had ridden clear of the main group of GC favourites following an attack by Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) inside the final two kilometres. The pair combined before Bernal stamped his authority down on this race, a huge, unseated surge seeing him drop Yates and reel in Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) before the line.

The 2019 Tour de France winner came home 11 seconds clear of Yates before teammate Dani Martinez led home the rest of the GC riders in dribs and drabs. Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) were the big losers of the day, both riders conceding over one minute to Bernal.

Despite some impressive preparation from his Astana team ahead of the final climb, Vlasov dropped from second place to fourth on the general classification while Evenepoel now finds himself almost four minutes down in eighth place after a baptism to fire on the first major mountain-top finish his nascent Grand Tour career.

