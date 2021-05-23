Cycling Giro d'Italia | Ad-Free 09:30-17:00

Follow live and ad-free coverage on this very page from 09:15 BST (yep, it's an early start) and stay tuned for live comments from Mr Blazin' Saddles himself, Felix Lowe...

Who is sniffing around the GC?

Giro d'Italia 'Isolate him' - What Yates and other GC hopefuls must do to stop Bernal on Stage 16 2 HOURS AGO

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 62:13:33

2. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +1:33

3. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +1:51

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +1:57

5. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +2:11

6. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo +3:03

7. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep +3:52

8. Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +3:54

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma +5:37

10. Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ +7:49

'Isolate him' - What Yates and GC hopefuls must do to stop Bernal on Stage 16

Any team with GC ambitions must isolate Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) if they are to claw back time on the Colombian on the monster queen stage at the Giro d’Italia on Monday, according to Eurosport experts Bradley Wiggins and Adam Blythe.

Dreams will be dashed when the Giro tackles the 212km run from Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo on Stage 16 – a route boasting a staggering 5700 metres of climbing in the Dolomites.

The stage, which climbs to an elevation of 2239m (the peak of Passo Pordio awarded Cima Coppi status for the highest point in this year’s race), will give the clearest indication yet of where the maglia rosa will end up.

Bernal is currently in pink and the big favourite to add the Giro to his palmarès after building a 1:33 advantage over Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange).

‘This is the big one’ – Wiggins on brutal Stage 16

“I don’t think Simon [Yates] is going to do anything apart from stay near Bernal,” said Blythe.

He’s not going to try and do anything, he’ll just stay near Bernal and not pay attention to anything else. It’s up to Ineos.

“If anyone wants to do anything with Bernal, they’ve got to isolate him, they need to put pressure on the team.

“I expect a lot of attacks from guys like Dan Martin [12th in GC, 7:50 back], the guys who are just close enough that suddenly became a threat if they start trying to go in the breakaway.

“If I was a team manager of Dan Martin or someone in a similar position, you’ve got to apply the pressure at the start and try to isolate and make it a hard day for Egan.”

With the peloton immediately dropped on La Crosetta for the first of four Cat. 1 climbs, Wiggins is predicting an explosive start.

“I think there are going to be attacks at the start,” added Wiggins.

“Simon Yates is sandwiched nicely between Egan Bernal and the rest of the field.

“[Team BikeExchange DS] Matt White and his team will want to expose Ineos by getting the likes of EF Pro Cycling to launch attacks, use up Ineos’ numbers and expose Bernal for Simon Yates to maybe do something.”

Stage 15 recap

Highlights: Big crash mars Stage 15 as Campenaerts wins in rain

Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) finally conquered a Grand Tour stage as he saw off Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Fenix) in a rain-soaked finale on Stage 15 at the Giro d’Italia.

The Belgian made it three wins in five days for Qhubeka following the exploits of Mauro Schmid and previously-omnipresent bridesmaid Giacomo Nizzolo on Stages 11 and 13 respectively.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) avoided any spills on slippery surfaces to hold the maglia rosa ahead of Monday’s trip to the Dolomites, where he will expect to come under fire from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange). Bernal leads Yates by 1:33 in the overall, with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in third at 1:51.

The day began in splendid sunshine but also with a nasty crash inside the first two kilometres as GC hopeful Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of four riders to abandon.

- - -

Giro d'Italia 'A fear of committing' - Wiggins on Bernal and Ineos mentality 10 HOURS AGO