Cycling

'Glory for Gino Mader' - Watch the action-packed finish to wild Stage 6 at 2021 Giro d'Italia

Swiss debutant Gino Mader soloed to Stage 6 glory to give his Bahrain-Victorious team a morale-boosting win following the earlier withdrawal of leader Mikel Landa. Youngster Attila Valter also made history by becoming the first Hungarian to take the pink jersey after overnight leader Alessandro De Marchi cracked in the sodden Sibillini Mountains.

00:03:24, 2 hours ago