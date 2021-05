Cycling

Highlights: Giro d'Italia Stage 8 delivers crashes, attacks and rising French star Victor Lafay

Attila Valter held on to the pink jersey after a dramatic and eventful Stage 8 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia but the day belonged to France's Victor Lafay who grabbed a groundbreaking victory to cement his status as one of the top young riders in the world. The 25-year-old produced an inspired finish to take the win from Francesco Gavazzi.

00:03:51, an hour ago