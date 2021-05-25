The route of Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia could be changed to avoid the Mottarone mountain, where 14 people where killed at the weekend after a cable car accident.

The race is scheduled to pass through the area where the Stresa-Mottarone gondola plunged to the ground near the shore of Lake Maggiore.

Initial reports said the cable snapped as the gondola neared the end of its 20-minute journey to the top of the Mottarone mountain.

Giro d'Italia Shocking footage emerges of fans wielding chainsaws near Bernal 5 HOURS AGO

"Enrico Giovannini [Italy's Transport and Infrastructure Minister] asks to change the route of the third last stage of the race out of respect for the victims of the tragedy of the cable car," the transport ministry said in a statement.

"In the technical meeting held yesterday in Stresa with local institutions and authorities, the Minister had agreed on the advisability of changing the route and immediately contacted the organisers."

Colombian Egan Bernal leads the Giro d'Italia after 16 stages of the race.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Giro d'Italia ‘Demoted’ Bernal’s Giro dominance could cause Ineos problems – Wiggins 7 HOURS AGO