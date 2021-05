Cycling

Joao Almeida backs Egan Bernal to bounce back at Giro d'Italia after Stage 17 struggle

Joao Almeida said he showed "no fear" as he finished second on Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia, but backed Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa to bounce back from a difficult day.

