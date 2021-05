Cycling

Joao Almeida: ‘The podium is not reachable’ at Giro d'Italia

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) has ruled out a podium push at the Giro d’Italia. The Portugese rider is eighth in GC, 8’26” off leader Egan Bernal and 5’37” off the podium.

