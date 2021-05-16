Matej Mohoric was taken to hospital after being flung over his handlebars in a scary crash on Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia.

The Bahrain Victorious rider lost control on a corner while descending, causing his bike to eject him before snapping in two.

The 26-year-old returned to his feet as his team prepared a replacement bike, but it soon became clear he could not continue. He was later pictured on a stretcher before leaving the race in an ambulance.

“He just overcooked it,” said Adam Blythe on Eurosport commentary.

“By the looks of it, he just loses his back wheel and high sides a little bit. He hit a rock on the inside and I think the forks have disconnected from the bike.

“Awful crash, high sider. You can see the forks cleanly snapped in half.”

Mohoric’s teammate Mikel Landa was forced to abandon the race after being wiped out in a crash on Stage 5.

Landa, who was in the hunt for GC, fractured his left collarbone and multiple ribs. He has since been discharged from hospital and will undergo surgery.

