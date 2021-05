Cycling

Matej Mohoric taken to hospital after bike snaps in two in ‘awful crash’ at Giro d’Italia on Stage 9

“Awful crash, high sider. You can see the forks cleanly snapped in half,” said Adam Blythe on commentary. Mohoric follows Mikel Landa out of the Giro, with both riders’ race ending early due to crashes. Mohoric was 49th in the general classification, 22:53 down on Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ in the maglia rosa).

00:02:01, an hour ago