Cycling

Mikel Landa crash – ‘Little time to move’ – Sean Kelly on difficulties of being in peloton

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) is out of the Giro d’Italia after a horrible crash on Stage 5 saw him leave the race in an ambulance. The Spaniard was hoping to build on an impressive showing in the hills on Tuesday, but was caught up in a three-man crash also involving Stage 4 winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates).

00:01:12, an hour ago