Remco Evenepoel says it is his dream to ride at the 2021 Giro d’Italia despite a two-month break from training.

Evenepoel hoped to make his Grand Tour debut at the 2020 Giro, where he was considered among the favourites for the GC, but he crashed out at Il Lombardia, fracturing his hip.

The Belgian returned to training in November before taking another break to allow his fracture to fully heal.

Evenepoel has been training indoors since February 8 and joined his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates for a recon ride for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old says he is keen to race at the Giro, even though his team have insisted they would be cautious with him.

“As you all know, I’m finally riding my bike again and training outside. My dream is to be ready for the 2021 Giro and I’ll do everything I can to be ready,” Evenepoel said in a video message broadcast by RAI.

“The course of this year’s Giro seems really hard but really beautiful, so I think it’ll be a nice race.

“I’m really curious to experience the unique atmosphere of the Giro and the Italian atmosphere and all the amazing tifosi. Take care, stay safe and see you soon."

