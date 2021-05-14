Cycling

Pieter Serry on Giro d'Italia crash: 'It was a stupid accident, it could have been worse'

“It was a stupid accident yesterday. But it happened and we can’t look in the past anymore. I have to keep looking forward. I’m a bit stiff but I can’t complain, it could have been worse after this crash,” said a relieved Serry as he limbered up for Stage 7 at the Giro. The Belgian is no stranger to outside interference, having also been wiped out in Catalunya earlier this season.

00:01:44, an hour ago