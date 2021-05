Cycling

Remco Evenepoel blames radio for gravel strop at Giro d'Italia, but does it stack up?

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) says he ripped out his earpiece on Stage 11 at the Giro d’Italia because it was not working properly, dismissing claims he was frustrated with his team or teammate Joao Almeida.

00:02:52, an hour ago