Cycling

Remco Evenepoel rips out earpiece after being abandoned by Deceuninck team-mate Joao Almeida at Giro d'Italia

Evenepoel showed the first signs of cracks on the white gravel of Tuscany – being distanced by a group containing many GC favourites before ripping out his communication device in frustration. “Something has happened in this team, either between directors-Evenepoel, Evenepoel-Almedia, Almedia-directors. Something is not right or hasn’t been right,” suggested Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

00:04:05, an hour ago