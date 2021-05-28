Three years after Simon Yates imploded in Stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d’Italia to lose the pink jersey, the British rider continued his steady third-week rise in the current Giro to move within 2’49” of the current pink incumbent, Egan Bernal.

After some hefty pacing all day from his Team BikeExchange team, Yates attacked with six kilometres remaining of the Alpe di Mera to draw out a response by some of the big GC favourites – but not, noticeably, Bernal.

But as Yates rode clear from Portugal’s Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step), Italy’s Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) and Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Bernal kept his cool and rode his own rhythm in the erstwhile wheel of dependable Ineos Grenadiers teammate Dani Martinez.

This exceptional crisis management saw Martinez drag Bernal back onto the wheels of the chasing group before a dig from the man in pink with two kilometres remaining was enough to see Caruso and Vlasov to drop back.

Only Almeida kept up with the Colombian, who got stronger as the climb progressed and he rediscovered his rhythm. In the final kilometre, Almeida rode clear but it was too little, too late – the 22-year-old crossing the line 11 seconds behind Yates to post his fourth second place in his Giro career.

For Yates, it was a fourth Giro stage win and his first since the swashbuckling hat-trick of wins that preceded his ultimate downfall at the hands of Chris Froome in the 2018 race. With Bernal crossing the line for third place at 28 seconds, and four seconds clear of Caruso, Yates moved within 20 seconds of the Italian veteran in the general classification.

Bernal will now enter Saturday’s Stage 20 – which features two climbs above 2,000 metres in Switzerland before the summit finish at Alpe Motta – with a lead of 2’29” on Caruso. The last road stage will then, of course, be followed by a 30km time trial in Milan on Sunday.

If Bernal was feeling any problems with his back or form, the 24-year-old was able to disguise it with a post-stage interview to rival the best of poker players.

“I actually felt really good,” he said. “I did really good numbers and I did a really good climb. Of course, Yates was the best today but I’m very happy with my condition.

“I hope to have the same legs tomorrow. With the altitude I hope to have the same feelings and I will try to manage the gap on the two other guys on the podium. I’m happy with where I am, but I also want to have good legs for the time trial. Everything should be okay if I am feeling good.”

