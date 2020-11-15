Tao Geoghegan Hart has bought his brother a car after a losing a bet to him that he would win the Giro d'Italia.

Tao and his brother visited the car showroom in Essex this week to buy a blue Volkswagen.

"Score settled," the Ineos-Grenadiers rider wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the car.

"Don't gamble kids... and don't bet against yourself either."

"Have you heard about the bet I made with my other brother? It’s cost me a car, winning the Giro," Geoghegan Hart said in a Pinarello store in London last week where he was presented with a commemorative pink bike.

"Stage 15 I bet him that, 'there’s no chance I’m going to win this, don’t be ridiculous, I’ll buy you a new car if I win'. And yeah."

