Sir Bradley Wiggins believes the imperious form shown by Ineos Grenadiers in the Giro d’Italia means they could feasibly be just as strong at the Tour de France with a completely different line-up.

Speaking on his latest Eurosport podcast , Wiggins was in awe of the performances of Daniel Martínez, Jonathan Castroviejo, Salvatore Puccio and Gianni Moscon on stage 20, who all demonstrated the depth of talent within the team as they helped Bernal retain his GC lead.

"I said that he [Martinez] would be his biggest asset today and he rode behind Bernal most of the day but some of the jobs the other guys did… Moscon and Puccio in that valley. Castroviejo, what a ride!

"The stick they were taking last year with Bernal - and Bernal was injured, people forget that.

"They soon turned it around at the Giro last year with Tao [Geoghegan Hart], but this Giro… It’s hard to think they could produce a completely different line up for the tour and be just as strong.

"The strength in depth they have is amazing."

Ineos will be likely to call on the likes of Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte for the Tour in a completely revamped squad from the Giro.

The team will be expected to go from strength to strength this year, with Wiggins previously suggesting they could win all three Grand Tours in 2021

Orla Chennaoui was also full of praise for the team and how they have performed across the last two weeks and believes their mentality and determination are what set them apart from others.

“I’ve always been blown away watching that team right up until the finish line.

They are genuinely completely dialled until the very last minute.

“I’ve never seen that level of focus in professional sport.”

