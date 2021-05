Cycling

Tour de France 2021: Sam Bennett should lead, not Mark Cavendish - Brian Smith

Eurosport expert Brian Smith says Deceuninck would be mad to send Cavendish as leader to the Tour de France over Bennett, despite the latter looking set to leave the team after this season. “I think Sam Bennett will be 100% going to the Tour de France with Deceuninck-QuickStep,” said Smith, after responding to suggestions the Manx Missile could be preferred.

