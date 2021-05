Cycling

'Tour de France win will seem like a lifetime ago now' - Bradley Wiggins on Egan Bernal comeback

Egan Bernal’s stunning performance on Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia will “take him to the next level”, according to Bradley Wiggins. The Ineos Grenadiers rider produced a brilliant ride to soar into the maglia rosa, opening up a 15-second lead on Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep).

