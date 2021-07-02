Trek Segafredo lead the Giro d'Italia Donne after stage one, with Ruth Winder leading the general classification following an eight second victory over SD Worx in the team time-trial on Friday.

SD Worx finished 40 seconds ahead of Alé BTC Ljubljana, who set the benchmark to beat, in third over the 26.7km stage from Fossano to Cuneo.

Trek Segafredo's team of Lizzie Deignan, Ellen Van Dijk, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Ruth Winder were the quickest at the intermediate time check, and held their pace to set the fastest time of the day at 33:40.

Meanwhile, Anna van der Breggen's Dutch SD Worx team were 17 seconds behind at the intermediate time check, but recovered strongly missing out just eight seconds.

Stage two is a hilly 100km from Boves - Prato Nevoso, finishing at the Prato Nevoso ski resort which is 1,470m high. The race runs from July 2-12.

