Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) saw off Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Fenix) in a rain-soaked finale to Stage 15 at the Giro d’Italia.

The Belgian made it three wins in five days for Qhubeka following the exploits of Mauro Schmid and omnipresent bridesmaid Giacomo Nizzolo.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) avoided any drama in the rain to hold the maglia rosa ahead of Monday’s trip to the Dolomites, where he will expect to be tested by Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange).

The day began with incident after Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of four riders forced to abandon after a big crash inside the opening few kilometres

More to follow.

