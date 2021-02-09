Double Giro d’Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali has opened up about his love-hate relationship with the iconic Stelvio climb.

The winding road in the Alps, near the Swiss border, is often a pilgrimage for many amateur cyclists, but it’s not yet been confirmed whether it’ll be included in this year’s Giro route, having featured in the 2020 edition.

Nibali has been looking back at his encounters with the Stelvio in the latest edition of The Cycling Show, which also features an interview with Britain’s former world champion Lizzie Deignan. The episode airs on Tuesday on Eurosport 1 at 20:00 GMT and will be available on the Eurosport Player.

'One of those climbs you can love or hate' - Nibali on the Stelvio

The Trek-Segafredo rider says the pass takes no prisoners, and definitely isn’t for the faint-hearted.

“The Stelvio is a very important part of Italian cycling history”, he said.

“I had the chance to race it in 2017 when we climbed it twice. I won the stage there at the Giro so for me, it’s something very special and beautiful.

“What makes it different to other legendary climbs is it’s hairpins and elevation. When you get to the top, you realise how hard it is to climb. The atmosphere is biting. The air is so cold and icy that you have to really know how to read the situation.

“On the other hand, you can embrace the Stelvio’s soul, made by the people on both sides of the road cheering you on as you climb.”

The Stelvio Pass at the 2020 Giro d'Italia Image credit: Getty Images

Despite its legendary status, Nibali says when the going gets tough, it’s easy to forget about the iconic moments the Stelvio has produced in the past.

“When you climb the Stelvio, you can somehow feel cycling history around you. But if you’re in a moment of struggle, you can only feel the pain in your legs," he continued.

“You can enjoy the Stelvio if you have the right company with you and if you choose the right speed. But in a race, it’s not a fun job – you cannot underestimate it.

“In a race, you must ride it with determination. It can be the climb where you win or lose the Giro, it’s the mountain where you need to be at your best.

“The Stelvio is one of those climbs you can love or hate.”

