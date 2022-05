Cycling

‘A complete blooper’ – Fernando Gaviria criticised for ‘terrible decision’ in Stage 6 sprint at Giro d’Italia

It was an explosive finale that grabbed the headlines on Stage 6 as Arnaud Demare pounced to grab a shock win on a photo finish and Fernando Gaviria tried to invent a gap between Team DSM duo Cees Bol and Alberto Dainese.

00:01:49, 2 hours ago