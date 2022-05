Cycling

‘A photo finish in the mountains!’ - Watch thrilling finish on Blockhaus as Jai Hindley wins at Giro d'Italia

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw off the GC heavyweights in a bruising finish on the menacing Blockhaus on Stage 9 as the Giro d’Italia exploded into life. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:42, 40 minutes ago