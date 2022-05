Cycling

‘Acrobatics on a bike!’ - Chris Hamilton drops bunny hop on terrifying descent at Giro d’Italia

Chris Hamilton dropped the cheekiest of bunny hops during an awesome moment on Stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia.

00:00:57, an hour ago