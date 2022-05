Cycling

Adam Blythe: Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia will be 'absolutely bonkers'

Adam Blythe is anticipating Stage 8 to be a “classic-y” race in the middle of a Grand Tour at the Giro d’Italia. It will be fast and furious and absolutely bonkers, he adds. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:29, 3 hours ago